SA chanter eyes local market

HARARE - South Africa-based dancehall chanter Patrick Zvawanda says he is determined to make his name known locally by bringing in clean messages.

Better known as Boss Patty, the singer says he hopes his music gets appreciation from music lovers in the country.

He dropped a 12-single collection which he says contains clean lyrics unlike the infamous dirty lyrics in some dancehall songs.

He says his focus is on issues that affect the lives of people and believes his latest release will win the hearts of many.

“Music is about message and that which has an impact in people’s lives. I sing about experiences that I have gone through and things that I have witnessed,” he said.

Songs on the singles collection include Handichada, Kushandira Mweya, Mukombe and Mhama.

He said he is happy with the response he is getting, saying this encourages him to keep producing more music.

“`I’m happy that people are appreciating my music and this is enough encouragement for me to keep working.

“I have been working and still working in South Africa and I believe I should make my music known home,” he said.

Boss Patty said he will be working on videos to complement the audio project.

“Videos are certainly coming to complement the audio project. Videos are the way to go these days and they need time to be perfected which is what I’m working on,” he said.



