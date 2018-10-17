Man up for $87K Club Sankayi liquor fraud

HARARE - A Harare reveller who stirred controversy on social media after posting a liquor bill worth thousands of dollars from Club Sankayi was yesterday dragged to court facing fraud charges relating to the transaction.

Thulani Roy Dhlamini, 23, who is unemployed and resides in Emerald Hill, Harare allegedly duped the club, owned by businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure of $87 000 after doctoring fake proof of payment messages.

Dhlamini was caught after the club’s finance manager, Tawanda Masvi noticed that Dhlamini was continuously purchasing expensive alcohol.

Last week, Dhlamini appeared before the same court with his mother Anna Moyo facing fraud charges where they were both granted $50 bail.

They allegedly defrauded Mufudzi Madzorera of $6 462 in a crypto currency deal gone sour.

Yesterday, Dhlamini appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing a count of fraud with the State opposing his admission to bail.

A full bail hearing is yet to made before Mugwagwa.

For the State, Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that between September 28 and October 14 this year, Dhlamini, who had become a regular at Club Sankayi, purchased alcohol on different occasions.

Mutizirwa said Dhlamini was meant to pay for the alcohol through electronic transactions.

He said: “Accused person hatched a plan to steal from the complainant and created fake payment confirmation messages and sent them to the complainant to make him believe he had paid for the alcohol he had consumed.

On different occasions, Dhlamini consumed alcohol worth $10 000, $12 000,

$25 000, and $40 000 and sent fake confirmation messages to the finance manager alleging that he had paid for the alcohol.”

The court heard that Masvi did not check with the bank during that time to confirm payment.

“After realising that the accused person was continuously purchasing expensive alcohol, Masvi became suspicious prompting him to visit the bank to confirm payments which were allegedly done by Dhlamini.”

Upon visiting the bank, the court heard Masvi discovered that the payments allegedly made by Dhlamini did not reflect in Club Sankayi’s account.

Masvi reported the matter to the police, leading to Dhlamini’s arrest.