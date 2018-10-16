Zesn hails Mutoko North nomination court

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) has commended the “calm and peaceful” environment in which candidates of the three political parties contesting the Mutoko North by-election filed their nomination papers.

The Nomination Court proceedings for the Mutoko North by-election were held at the Marondera Magistrates’ Courts last weekend.

More than one candidate was duly nominated, hence, the Motoko North by-election will be held on November 24, in accordance with subsection 17(c) of the section 46 of the Electoral Act (chapter 2:13) as read with the Presidential Proclamation number 7 of 2018.

Three political parties will contest the by-election. The candidates are Edson Mugoma of NCA, Boniface Mushore of the MDC-Alliance and Rambidzai Nyabote of Zanu PF.

“The right and opportunity to be elected was afforded to the three candidates without any noticeable legal and administrative barriers,” Zesn said in a statement.

“All three candidate submitted their nomination papers on October 12.. yet the Electoral Law allows them to submit their papers up to five days before the date when the Nomination Court sits.

“Early submission of nomination papers would be an advantage to electoral contestants as they would have sufficient time to correct any errors or deficiencies that their submission may have.”

Zesn urged the candidates to campaign peacefully and to fully comply with the provisions of the Electoral Code of Conduct during the campaign season.