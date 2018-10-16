Thousands of job seekers throng Egodini

BULAWAYO - Over eight thousand job-seekers thronged Egodini Mall construction site after South Africa-based developer Tearracotta commissioned a contact centre at the site in preparation for the construction of a $60 million project.

The glut of people emerged after Tearracotta director Thulani Moyo announced that job seekers and sub-contractors should come and register to create a data base from which those who qualify would be chosen.

As early as 6am, thousands of people had gathered at the site from as far as Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Plumtree.

Some even had to put up by Mannah Bar opposite the site.

So huge was the attendance that police had to be called in to maintain peace as the situation was fast getting out of hand.

Terracota temporarily suspended the issuing of registration forms as the pressure and commotion mounted.

Moyo said they were shocked to be overwhelmed by job-seekers as they had only anticipated about 400 people.

He had on Friday said they are looking at employing 300-350 people who will participate in Egodini phase one which is expected to be complete by end of next year.