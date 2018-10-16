Pastor humbled by Zanu PF readmission

HARARE - A Hurungwe-based pastor, Chenjerai Kangausaru, has returned to full-time politics following the Zanu PF politburo’s decision to readmit him back into the ruling party.

The Family of God Church pastor — who was expelled after contesting in the Hurungwe East Constituency as an independent candidate in 2013 — was re-admitted back to the ruling party over a week ago together with former State Security minister Didymus Mutasa and ex-war veteran’s leader Jabulani Sibanda.

“I am happy to be back in full-time politics and being readmitted to the ruling party Zanu PF. I am however, not new in politics, having contested in 2013 as an independent parliamentary candidate.

“This was after my name was removed from contesting in primary elections by G40 members,” the pastor, who is also a businessman, said.

The father of seven, who is well known for being a preacher, coach, mentor and educationist, with colleges in South Africa, logistics companies, a soccer team and some farming projects, said politics was one of his callings.

Kangausaru, who recently graduated with a degree in accounting science and is currently studying law, over and above other qualifications in bookkeeping and financial management, said that he is also assisting Zimbabweans in South Africa by offering them food and free education at his colleges.

“With my return to full-time politics, I will obviously use my expertise to assist in the development of my constituency, even with the little resources that I have. I am currently building a clinic at Bijester in Hurungwe East in order to help improve the health sector in my area.

“So far, I have been involved in various projects in my area, that include fumigation and donation of several farming equipment, as well as road rehabilitation,” he said.

While he was still based in South Africa, Kangausaru has been funding the development of sports in his area through providing resources for disadvantaged children.

“I am one of those people that answered the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call to come back home to rebuild our country, the Zimbabwe we want. I believe our president is the biblical Joseph to redeem us from poverty and current suffering,” he said.