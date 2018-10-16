Liquid Telecom revamps Harare's sewer pipes

HARARE - Liquid Telecom will invest $1,5 million in the first phase of repairing and revamping Harare’s broken sewer pipes and water reticulation infrastructure.

Liquid Telecom, which is majority owned by Econet Wireless Global, has partnered with government agencies to help in the fight against the cholera outbreak which has already claimed 54 lives.

The project, officially launched yesterday in Glen Norah by Harare mayor Herbert Gomba, is part of efforts to eliminate the threat of cholera

“No amount of words will be enough to thank Liquid Telecom with this gesture that I am told will chew $1,5 million dollars in the first phase that will cover Chembira

School, Glen Norah Park through to Shiriyedenga.

“The exercise will also cover Dzivaresekwa Chazezesa, encompassing Dzivaresekwa High 2 and Dzivaresekwa Extension,” said Gomba.

The Harare mayor said that the renewal of the water and sewer structural refurbishment will eventually cover the entire capital city.

Martin Mushambadope, Liquid Telecom chief operating officer for southern Africa, said the repair of broken sewer pipes and water reticulation infrastructure was one of his company’s cholera epidemic interventions.

“Today, Liquid Telecom, which is part of the Econet Global Group, is raising its shoulders to the bar and joins the national efforts towards the gradual burial of the ugly head of cholera.

“Liquid Telecom’s practical humanitarian investment to promote the welfare of Zimbabweans through fighting cholera is in fulfilment of the commitment made by our group chairman Strive Masiyiwa in support of the government efforts to combat cholera,” he said.