Residential properties turned into offices

HARARE - Only less than 30 percent of properties along the Enterprise Road corridor in Harare are still residential, with the rest having been turned into offices and restaurants.

According to minutes of the City of Harare’s Environmental Management Committee, the Enterprise corridor must therefore be incorporated into Harare’s Combination

Master Plan to include new urbanisation methods that encourage the mix of land uses and reducing the need to travel.

The Enterprise Corridor plan also aims to resolve likely conflicts between various traffic forms, that is, vehicular and pedestrian by adopting and incorporating modern traffic management techniques for a corridor that forms a major traffic route in and out of the city through Enterprise Road, leading traffic to as far as the Nyamapanda Border Post and links the city’s northern and eastern suburbs.

The area in question incorporates spaces which include the city centre, Eastlea, Newlands, Highlands, Chisipite and The Grange.

“Over the years the properties covered by the proposed corridor had changed their original uses, mostly from residential to offices and restaurants.

“The traditional norm of single use on properties was no longer the norm; property owners were increasingly interested in the multi-purpose or mixed-use developments for several reasons.

“These reasons included the maximisation of available land, maximum utilisation of existing infrastructure and obviate the prevailing economic failure. Residential use had been superseded by uses such as offices, restaurants, churches among other land uses and presently the residential use constituted not more than 30 percent of planning area,” reads part of the minutes.

In Harare’s Combination Master Plan, last revised in 1994, many suburbs such as Hopley and Southlea Park had not yet been established.

In the Master Plan, Harare will know how many properties are in the city in order to plan for provision of services such as water and sewer and provide basic amenities like clinics, schools and recreational facilities.