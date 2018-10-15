Pfumbidzayi explains goal celebration

HARARE - Zimbabwe national football team full back Ronald Pfumbidzayi has explained the choreographed goal celebration that followed his opener in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against DR Congo in Kinshasa on Saturday night.

The former Caps United player and currently on the books of South Africa Absa Premiership side Bloemfontein Celtic, got to the end of Khama Billiat’s 21st minute free-kick with a volley from inside the box which gave the Warriors a crucial lead going into the break.

Skipper Knowledge Musona scored what proved to be the winner 20 minutes from time.

After netting the opener, the lanky full-back immediately signalled his teammates to sit down in a lecturer-like format while he appeared to give instructions on the format the team was to take next.

“I have been doing this celebration for quite some time now. I once did it in South Africa when I was playing against Ajax,” Pfumbidzayi said.

“I was acting as a coach telling the players that we have now scored one let’s not let this slip because these guys are now going to come at us.”

Pfumbidzayi returned to the starting line up for the Warriors against the DR Congo having sat out the last match against Congo Brazzaville.

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa preferred Golden Arrows defender Devine Lunga for the tie against Congo, but was forced to shuffle his backline after the former Chicken Inn man pulled out of the squad due to injury.

Having scored what proved to be a crucial goal for the Warriors, Pfumbidzayi looks set to retain his place in the starting XI tomorrow night when the Warriors face the same DR Congo side they humbled in their backyard on Saturday evening.

“I just have to keep working hard. There is no substitute for hard work. I will just keep fighting for a starting place in the team just like everybody else,” Pfumbidzayi said.

The Warriors know another set of maximum points against the Congolese tomorrow night will take them closer towards qualifying for the 2019 Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon.

Chidzambwa’s men are on seven points, having won two and drawn one of their opening three qualifiers.