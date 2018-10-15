Mhofu praises Warriors' defence

HARARE - Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa praised his side’s defensive resolve following a hard-fought victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Saturday night.

The Warriors were on the back foot for long periods at the Stade des Martyrs as they soaked up the pressure in impressive fashion to come away with a hard-fought 2-1 victory to go three points clear at the top of Group G.

Defender Ronald Pfumbidzayi opened the scoring in the first half before captain Knowledge Musona netted in the second half shortly before he was sent off.

The Leopards found their consolation in added time when Yannick Bolasie headed home but it was too late as Zimbabwe held on for the three points.

The Warriors are now on seven points at the top of the group while DRC are second on four points.

Congo are third also on four points while Liberia anchor the group with a single point.

“It was a very difficult game. The guys defended very well from the first minute until the last,” Chidzambwa said shortly after the Warriors arrived back home at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday.

“They were coming at us, but I thought our defence did very well. We utilised the few chances we got; they also created chances and as a result they scored a goal.

“But overall, I’m pleased with the youngsters; they fought from the first minute until the final whistle.”

The Warriors do not have much time to recuperate as they take on the DRC in the reverse fixture tomorrow night at the National Sports Stadium.

“I would take it as if we played first half in the DRC and now we are going to the second half,” Chidzambwa said.

“It’s not going to be easy for any team, I’m sure they will come at us and we have to work very hard to produce a result for the nation, in front of the home crowd.”

After playing on the break in Kinshasa, Chidzambwa wants his team to be on the front foot tomorrow as a win would virtually guarantee Zimbabwe a place at the finals to be held in Cameroon next June-July.

“I think on Tuesday, we must not sit back and let them come at us. They say in football the best form of defence is attack,” he said.

“When you attack, you have ball possession and then we try to attack for the entire duration of the game.

“In DRC, we didn’t go to defend, we were looking for goals and we scored two. So the formation will apply in our home match, we are going to look for goals at the same time, we mustn’t forget to defend.”



