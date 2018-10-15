Kadonzvo seals derby win for DeMbare

Dynamos......................(0) 2

CAPS United.................(1) 1

HARARE - Substitute Valentine Kadonzvo was the Harare derby hero for Dynamos when he scored the winning goal against CAPS United in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Kadonzvo netted with a sweetly-struck volley from inside the box after getting to the end of a Blessing Moyo cutback following a corner kick swung in by Phakhamani Dube.

The goal and the three points were massive for the Glamour Boys, who had come into yesterday’s match stuck in the relegation zone occupying 15th place with 31 points.

DeMbare jumped four places up the ladder to land in 11th place with five games to go.

However, for long periods especially in the first half, it was hard to envisage DeMbare ending this match with all three points.

For a long while, the Green Machine seemed to have this match sewn up or, at least, they thought they had.

DeMbare, to put it bluntly, were abysmal in the first half and when Joel Ngodzo put Makepekepe ahead two minutes from the break, it appeared unlikely that DeMbare would find a way back.

In fact, it could easily have become a rout if Brian Muzondiwa and Wisdom Mutasa had not been having an off day in front of goal.

After their early dominance, United were punished for their wastefulness when substitute Kingston Nkhatha drew Dynamos level four minutes after the break with a neat diving header from a Quality Kangadzi cross.

And coupled with CAPS United’s strange substitutions when Lloyd Chitembwe brought on Hardlife Zvirekwi for Method Mwanjali and John Zhuwawu for Wisdom Mutasa, Dynamos turned the game on its head.

It was not a surprise when Kadonzvo scored for the Glamour Boys with 15 minutes to go as they were on the ascendency.

CAPS failed to deal with Dube’s in-swinging corner kick that was drawn back into the danger area by Moyo at the back post.

Kadonzvo perfectly struck his volley which went in despite the attempts by a number of defenders on the line to head it out.

Dynamos interim coach Lloyd Chigowe was pleased with the result which saw them move out of the drop zone.

“Naturally, I’m elated especially after playing tough opponents like CAPS United, who have guys with lots of experience and my boys coming through for the cause is always pleasing,” Chigowe said after the match.

“We had to make a few tactical changes after the break to make sure that CAPS United don’t start play from the back and also that we add more firepower up-front and I thought it worked wonders for us because immediately the boys responded.”

Chigowe believes his team is not out of the woods yet as they still need to collect a few more wins in order to guarantee their safety.

“Every game is going to be like a cup final like this one,” he said. “We are not underestimating anyone; we will give it all we have to collect maximum points in our next assignments.

“I hope after the third and fourth game, the nation will be happy....

“So I believe going forward, there must be a choir that will be singing praises for the boys’ heroic acts but there is a lot of work that still has to be done.”

The defeat dented CAPS United’s chances of a top four finish with Chitembwe summing up their performance as their worst this season.

Makepekepe remain in fifth place on the log with 44 points but crucially, now trail fourth-placed Triangle United by four points.

“I would like to congratulate Dynamos. For me, I think the difference was in the fight, they showed more fight than us and that was very defining in as far as I’m concerned and at the same time I just want to allude to the fact that it was probably our poorest performance this season,” he said.

“Even during the first half period, our performance was not on the level I wanted. I know what my boys are capable of doing and today they never came to the party and that was the difference.”

Chitembwe went on to defend his substitutions after the break which proved to be the turning point of the game.

“As for the substitutions, we have always been making substitutions whether at half time or whatever period of the game but at the end of the day it’s the responsibility of those that have been given an opportunity to perform,” he said.

“I though Hardlife did give his best and I also have a feeling that John gave us more than what we were getting from Wisdom.

“And in as far as Method’s substitution is concerned…he indicated to us that he was not feeling well so we had no choice but to take him out and I’m happy because it also exposes something that at the end of the day experience is very crucial.”

Teams:

Dynamos: Simbarashe Chinani, Phakhamani Dube, Jimmy Tigere, Marshal Machazane, James Marufu (Valentine Kadonzvo 46m), Gift Saunyama, Godfrey Mukambi, Kuda Kumwala, Emmanuel Mandiranga (Kingston Nkhatha 46m), Quality Kangadzi (Blessing Moyo 73m)

CAPS United: Prosper Chigumba, Steven Makatuka, Justice Jangano, Method Mwanjali (Hardlife Zvirekwi 46m), Cabby Kamhapa, Valentine Musarurwa, Joel Ngodzo, Brian Muzondiwa, Dominic Mukandi (Mitchell Katsvairo 57m), Wisdom Mutasa (John Zhuwawu 46m).