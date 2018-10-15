Govt to build 50 trauma centres

HARARE - Government is set to build 50 trauma centres countrywide in a bid to reduce accident-related deaths.

Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo said the decision came after it had been observed that accident victims along major roads were not able to access health facilities within the shortest possible time.

As such, trauma centres would be built countrywide to ensure that when the unfortunate accident victims seek assistance they would get urgent medical attention to save lives.

“The ministry is working on a project which will see the establishment of trauma centres along all the highways.

“We want to ensure that we have trauma care at least 50km away from each other along all our highways because it has been a big problem,” said Moyo during a tour in Norton.