Ema issues veld fire alert

HARARE - The Environmental Management Agency (Ema) has recorded 1 431 fire incidences which destroyed 951 080,15 hectares of vegetation since July 31.

Although the national burnt area is still lower than that of the previous year, it is increasing each week.

Ema is therefore advising motorists to avoid driving close to veld fire flames and leaving cars unattended at the roadside.

“Motorists are advised to be cautious during this period. Do not drive close to flames or areas where your vision is obscured by smoke from veld fires.

“Avoid leaving your vehicles unattended at the roadside in areas with dry grass as they can be burnt down in the event of a veld fire,” Ema said in a statement.

Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland South, and Matabeleland North provinces are said to be the worst affected provinces.



