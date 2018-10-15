Chamisa slams demo ban

HARARE - MDC president Nelson Chamisa has slammed the banning of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) demonstration which was followed by arrests of the union leaders.

Chamisa said the ban and arrests were illegal as people have a right to demonstrate.

“The establishment is acting unconstitutionally in trying to avoid and stop the demonstration. People have the right to demonstrate; people have the right to express themselves and because they have that right, nobody has the power to stop it including the government,” said the MDC leader.

He said those in power should not abuse it to suppress the legitimate expression of the voiceless and the powerless, adding that there is no reason why leaders should be uncomfortable with people who are peacefully demonstrating.

“You must have problems with people who are violently demonstrating, either through arms of war or other means,” he added.