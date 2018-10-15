Bosso, Shabanie in stalemate

Shabanie Mine.........(0) 1

Highlanders.............(1) 1

HARARE - Highlanders’ push for a top four finish in the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season suffered a blow following yesterday’s draw with bottom side Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium.

The Bulawayo giants remain in sixth place on the log with 44 points from 29 matches and now trail fourth-placed Triangle United by four points with five games to go before the season ends.

Bosso started the match on the front foot and should have opened the scoring in the 14th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Shabanie defender Peter Muzondo brought down Tafadzwa Sibanda inside the box.

Midfielder Adrian Silla, however, wasted the opportunity after his spot kick was saved by Chinda Boys goalkeeper Biggie Temera.

The visitors did not let the miss dampen their spirits as they finally opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through captain Gabriel Nyoni. Shabanie got their

equaliser in the second half when Fradreck Muza scored on the hour mark to cancel out Nyoni’s opener.

Highlanders assistant coach Mandla Mpofu was disappointed with the two points dropped on the road.

“I think its two points lost today for us considering that we were playing a team that is fighting relegation.

“We came here looking for the three points as we want to move up the ladder and finish in the top four. We had a very good game plan as we restricted them to their own half as we looked for scoring opportunities and we got them. Remember we missed a penalty, if we had a 2-0 lead in the first half it was going to cushion us.

“We knew that in the second half Shabanie was going to come at us looking for an equaliser and that’s exactly what happened. In as far as we are pleased with a point; this is two points dropped,” Mpofu said.

Shabanie remain bottom of the log with 19 points from 29 matches and would need to win all their remaining five games to survive relegation.