Tax storm: Top lawyers say 2% tax is illegal

Farayi Machamire  •  14 October 2018 9:42AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Government has triggered a storm after forging ahead to effect a draconian two percent tax on electronic transactions through a process legal experts say is unlawful.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media