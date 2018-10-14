Harare derby explodes

HARARE - Dynamos continue with their fight for dear life when they take on city rivals CAPS United in the Harare derby this afternoon at Rufaro Stadium.

One thing is for sure for the blue side of the capital — there is not even room for more slip-ups.

The Glamour Boys come into today’s game in 15th place on the Castle Lager Premiership log with 31 points from 28 games, winless in their last five league games.

With Shabanie Mine, Mutare City Rovers and Bulawayo City already looking destined for the drop — Dynamos could become the fourth victim if they do not start picking up maximum points.

Dynamos are in the same predicament together with Yadah FC, Bulawayo Chiefs, Nichrut FC and Chapungu.

One of these five teams will go down at the end of the season and for Dynamos if that happens, it will be a catastrophe in the club’s illustrious history.

Surviving relegation is going to be a herculean task for interim coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe and his assistant Murape Murape.

The duo were thrown into the deep end following the sacking of Lloyd Mutasa towards the end of last month.

In their first league game in charge, DeMbare were beaten by log leaders and defending champions FC Platinum 2-0 in Zvishavane.

However, the Glamour Boys got a good moral booster ahead of the derby with a penalty shoot-out victory over Herentals in the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup last weekend at Rufaro.

Chigowe believes that the win over Herentals has come in handy as they prepare to face Makepekepe this afternoon.

“The boys have worked very hard this week, that is why we tried to reduce the load. This week we had a lot of physical workouts,” Chigowe said.

“Naturally, you would want to believe that the boys now have the belief that they are winners and we are also working on the mental strength so that they are ready for the game.

“In my opinion, there is no match that is going to be easy for us. CAPS are our traditional rivals, we respect them but we are out to get a result.”

Chigowe has had to deal with the unnecessary distraction of truant midfielder Denver Mukamba and captain Ocean Mushure, who is rumoured to be on his way out of the Glamour Boys.

Mushure has not featured for DeMbare since the 3-0 loss to Highlanders last month, while Mukamba decided to just abscond the match against Herentals last weekend.

While Chigowe is battling to see that DeMbare avoid the chop, Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe on the other hand, is focused on a different objective.

United head into today’s match in fifth place on 44 points and will be eager to close the gap on fourth-placed Triangle United on 48 points.

Chitembwe believes his side will not have it easy this afternoon despite playing against a relegation-threatened DeMbare.

“It’s all about a game of football and it’s going to be about the two key facets; defending and attacking,” Chitembwe said.

“The team that does not defend well will concede and if you concede there is a very high possibility that you will lose the game.

“A team that is very efficient in terms of being creative and scoring goals stands a good chance of winning the game.

“It’s all about being efficient in these two facets of the game; defence and attack. We expect to be very efficient in both facets.”

Although his team heads into today’s game in a much better standing, Chitembwe knows that how they perform on the pitch will determine the outcome.

“An edge before the game is not very important. What is important is how you apply yourself on the pitch,”

“You can have an edge before the game but that does not make you winners. In as far as I’m concerned, it’s only good for analysts but for coaches and players, I don’t think it comes into play.”

FIXTURES

Today: Shabanie Mine v Highlanders (Maglas), Dynamos v CAPS United (Rufaro)



