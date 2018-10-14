Byo diva on new project

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo gospel singer Lorraine Maplanka Stot is set to release a new single to promote her second 10-track album, Collaborations in Worship.

The award-winning singer shot to fame when she released her debut album titled Chronicles of a Worshipper in December 2016.

Since then, the Makadunyiswe hit-maker has performed with gospel greats such as Takesure Zamar Ncube, South African artistes Ayanda Shange, Avis and Lebo Segkobela of the Lion of Judah fame.

In an interview with the Daily News on Sunday, Maplanka Stot said she will be releasing the single titled Bekezela on October 24, which is also her birthday. She will also launch her website.

“Bekezela is a song of hope written by my husband and manager Blessing Stot and co-written by a close colleague Bafana Dladla from South Africa,” she said.

“This song comes from my second album called Collaborations in Worship which I will release soon. It speaks to any situation and circumstance that maybe giving one worries or stress and brings a feeling of hope and perseverance.

Life has many turns and we were never promised a smooth sail, but when we are confident and hopeful we will get there.”

Maplanka Stot, who was born in a musically-talented family and married to a musician, said in her second offering she will be collaborating with various artistes, hence the album title.

“The concept and story to my second album is to collaborate in any possible way with different artistes and composers to Worship the Almighty God and spread a message of Christ’s love and hope.

“This will be a 10-track album, people can expect it early next year. Bekezela was produced by my husband Blessing Stot and co-produced by Sam Siwela and McDee,” she said.

Her debut album Chronicles of a Worshipper saw her bagging three awards last year.

She scooped the Gospel Artiste of the Year award at the 2017 Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA), Skyz Metro 2017 Female Artiste of the Year gong, as well as the Skyz Metro 2017 Best Production for Makadunyiswe.

This year, she was nominated for the Roil BAA 2018 Female Artiste of the Year Nominee but lost to Mai Margaret Mwamuka.

She also launched her recording stable, Inspired Music, which she said is meant to enhance the status of women in music as well prevent upcoming artistes from experiencing some of the challenges she faced as an upcoming artiste.