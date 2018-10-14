Be sensitive to people's poverty



HARARE - The prevailing situation in which the government continues to ignore the plight of the generality of the suffering masses needs serious admonition.

The recently announced fiscal measures which have drawn widespread criticism come against a background of a gross insensitivity by a government that has repeatedly promised to better the lives of many yet doing the opposite.

The entire social fabric is in a broken State beginning with the paralyzed state of health that has resulted in the nation losing scores of people to cholera, than already published by the State.

Firstly, to have age old diseases like cholera and typhoid threaten the nation is in itself a serious indictment on a government that always says it cares about its people but is even worse when we then fail to contain the outbreak.

Why are we signatories to some international protocols such as the Millennium Development Goals, now Social Development goals, that rate health as a priority for all nations?

We do have a template for success if anyone is serious about addressing the current national crisis.

From 1980-1990 we achieved health for all to the admiration of many, all because health was a priority in our budgetary allocations.

What do we have to date?

Defence tops the budgetary allocations when we are not faced with any war within and without the region and this occurs at a time when the President Emmerson Mnagagwa says “am turning a new leaf and open for business” who invests in disease prone nation except the Chinese who come to loot.

We acquire luxury vehicles for Member of Parliament, for chiefs let alone the cabinet itself and continue gallivanting across the world at a time when cholera is wreaking havoc?

We even have the luxury of chattering a flight for former first lady Grace Mugabe’s private funeral yet we fail to fundraise to contain cholera outbreak.

Where are our priorities? No matter how much we doctor it and say it was a donation why could we not ask the donor to donate towards a more national pressing need?

The nation faces more than 90 percent unemployment and people try all they can to survive ending up as vendors.

True, the cities and towns had become dirty, but what do we expect in an economy where less than five percent are in formal employment?

The real question is not why so many vendors but, who killed the economy, such that citizens cannot get jobs unless they skip the border and become economic refugees by hook and crook?

Zanu PF government has over the past 37 years run down the economy and they should be the ones to vacate space and allow fresh brains to take corrective measures not the vendors.

Even the manner in which they seek to bring back sanity is grossly inhuman. How can you run battles with kombis and chase away the vendors like they came on their own volition? Why not be consultative and together look for ways to alleviate the crisis especially given that it is government’s poor policies that closed the industries?

If you have nothing to show for all the years in power except continued decline of standard of living, you don’t need a reminder that you have outlived your usefulness regardless of a so called electoral victory, highly controversial for that matter.