Well-Cash off the hook but

HARARE - A Harare man who had dragged Well-Cash Debt Collectors to court arguing that its operations were illegal, has withdrawn the case before it could be heard in the High Court.

Cephas Madyanyoka did not give reasons for withdrawing the suit, which arose after the debt-collecting firm was engaged by the Harare City Council (HCC) in 2016.

The Daily News has it on good authority that Madyanyoka did not notify the Community Water Alliance (CWA), the Combined Harare Residents Association (Chra) and the Law Society of Zimbabwe, who were helping him with the case.

CWA and Chra have, however, vowed to pursue the matter, regardless.

Madyanyoka had argued that the paralegal operations of Well-Cash were illegal and that the company enjoyed special privileges reserved only for legal practitioners as defined in the Legal Practitioners Act (Chapter 27:07).

When the State Procurement Board awarded a tender to Well-Cash to collect debts on behalf of HCC, residents cried foul saying the company was targeting citizens who had no knowledge of the law, thus prejudicing them.