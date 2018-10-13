Steep prices for Vic Falls carnival

HARARE - Tickets for the annual three-day Victoria Falls Carnival are now on sale, and too steep for the ordinary man, with various packages including activities, accommodation and carnival attendance on offer.

Award-winning South African artistes, Lady Zamar and Prince Kaybee, Freshly Ground as well as BCUC will be performing at the three-day party in Victoria Falls.

The early bird tickets will be available for $75 for three days from the 29th to the 31st of December, while two-day passes will be $50 and again $50 for one-day pass. After that the three days will cost $90 and $65 for two days, while VIP tickets will be $165 for three days.

For those who want packages, the highest payment for stay at a four-star hotel, three-day festival pass, British Airways Return Flights Inclusive of Transfers, Sunset Cruise will be around R12 000.

The activities for the festival beginning on December 29 will be the African Carnival train and secret bush party.

On December 30, there will be an electric night of the best in live house, African, Indie and electro-pop including and a host of local community parties to keep the celebrations going at the Electric Safari Concert.

December 31 will be the countdown where thousands of adventure loving travellers from all over the world, fire breathers, traditional dancers and a host of artists will come together at the Unity New Year’s Concert.

This year’s highlight artistes include Lady Zamar who won an award for Best Dance Album. The artiste is behind some of the biggest hits in Africa including, Collide, Mamelodi, My Baby, and Love is Blind.