Cimas accepting RTGS, FCAs

Pauline Hurungudo  •  13 October 2018 11:04AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - One of the country’s leading medical aid societies, Cimas, said its members should continue to pay their contributions through payment modes made available to them by the regulatory authorities.

This comes as other societies and health funders are only accepting payments in United States dollars.

In a statement, Cimas said members can still contribute to the society using both the Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) Foreign Currency Accounts (FCAs), and Nostro FCAs, which are still considered to be at parity with the US dollar.

“The best of our knowledge the RTGS FCA balances are at parity with the US dollar. Until the monetary authorities advise otherwise we will continue to accept contributions from both Nostro FCA accounts and RTGS FCA accounts,” Cimas group chief executive officer Ndlovu Vulindela said.

He assured its members that Cimas is engaging stakeholders and regulators to ensure adequate supply of pharmaceutical drugs to all its pharmacies; and that members acquire requisite medical services.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media