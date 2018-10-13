All set for Manyowa's album launch

HARARE - Award-winning gospel musician Janet Manyowa will tonight launch her much-anticipated album Grateful at Celebration Centre in Borrowdale, Harare.

The gospel singer’s manager and husband Munyaradzi Manyowa yesterday said all is set for the launch, which also doubles up as a live DVD recording, and promised fans “fireworks.”

“Everything is in place for the launch of the album. We are just putting final touches here and there otherwise we are good to go,” Manyowa told the Daily News.

“Fans can expect nothing but fireworks tonight as we have done a good job in preparing for the show.”

While Shingisai Suluma is already in the country for the show, Manyowa said they are expecting South African artistes Dr Tumi, Ntokozo Mbambo and her husband Nqubeko Mbatha to jet in this morning.

He said: “We are expecting them in the country tomorrow morning (today). The show is in the evening so they will be in time for the show.”

The artistes have already confirmed their attendance at the show and urged fans to attend in their large numbers.

In a video posted by Janet Manyowa on her Facebook and Instagram handles, Dr Tumi said he is excited to be coming to the country to support Manyowa in her DVD recording.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all. Bring your friends and family.

Come let’s worship together and lift up the name of Jesus,” said Dr Tumi.

In another video Mbatha and Mbambo also expressed their excitement about coming to showcase in the country today.

“Sister Janet is launching her album and we will be there. Please get your tickets; it’s going to be a great time,” they said.

Local artistes including Bonnie Deuschle, Pastor G, Tembalami, and gospel groups Call to Worship, Shower Power and Celebration Choir will also perform at the event.