Shows go on, others cancelled

HARARE - As the country battles economic challenges, the entertainment sector has not been spared with some musicians cancelling shows.

Suluman Chimbetu and Romeo Gasa have announced that they were shelving the shows they had lined up for this weekend.

However, it is entertainment as usual for some musicians with a number of gigs lined up for this weekend.

Peter Moyo brings relief at City Sports Bar

YOUNG Igwe Peter Moyo will today bring relief to patrons when he performs at City Sports Bar in the capital.

The youthful performer says despite the challenges facing people they will bring cure in form of entertainment.

On Saturday, Sungura-bae as Peter is fondly known and his Utakataka Express drive to Chinhoyi for a performance at Jongwe Tavern.

Macheso lands in Chi-town

SUNGURA giant Alick Macheso will tonight be in his old neighbourhood, Chitungwiza with a performance at Tanza Centre.

On Saturday, Macheso leads his Orchestra Mberikwazvo to Warren Park for a performance at Warren Bar.

Freshlyground at Jam Tree

South African Afro-pop band, Freshlyground will tonight perform at Jam Tree in Mount Pleasant.

The event is organised by Nedbank Zimbabwe (Formerly MBCA), Jam Tree and Twelve.

Zimbabwe talents Blessing Chimanga, So Kindly and Rob Macson will also be performing on the night to support the group.

The group which previously faced hostility from the government under former president Robert Mugabe seems to have found a home in Zimbabwe and enjoying the love they are getting from their Zimbabwean fans.

Manyowa album launch set for tomorrow

GOSPEL singer Janet Manyowa will be launching her much-anticipated album Grateful on Saturday at the Celebration Church in Borrowdale, Harare.

The album launch which also doubles up as a live DVD recording, will be graced by local gospel sensation Shingisai Suluma who is currently based in the United States of America.

South African gospel artistes Dr Tumi and former Joyous Celebration Choir vocalist and member Ntokozo Mbambo and her husband Nqubeko Mbatha will also grace the event.

In a video posted by Manyowa on her Facebook and Twitter handles, Dr Tumi said he is excited to be coming to the country to support Manyowa in her DVD recording.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all. Bring your friends and family. Come lets worship together and lift up the name of Jesus,” said Dr Tumi.

In another video posted by Manyowa, Mbatha and Mbambo also expressed their excitement about coming to showcase in the country over the weekend.

“Sister Janet is launching her album and we will be there. Please get your tickets; it’s going to be a great time,” they said.

Local artistes including Bonnie Deuschle, Pastor G, Tembalami, and gospel groups Call to Worship, Shower Power and Celebration Choir will also perform at the event.

Carnival Zimdancehall gig at Glamis Arena

TOP dancehall chanter Winky D will lead an array of chanters for a special performance at the Glamis Arena in the heart of the Harare Showgrounds.

The event is part of the Harare International Carnival preparations.

Winky D will be supported by Soul Jah Love, Killer T, Dadza D, Jah Signal and a number of DJs. Organisers however said the gig still hangs in the balance as the ban on public gatherings due to the cholera outbreak is still in effect.

Wine, craft beer and gin festival at Queen of Hearts

THE festival will be held today and tomorrow with pop-up kitchens and music until midnight.

There will be a fresh new take on tasting, with new wineries from Cape Town.

The festival is presented by Stanbic, Danai and Tamasa and there will be no tickets sold on the day.

Club 263 pageant show

THE Bulawayo club will today present Miss 263 Summer hosted by Obama ‘Nice & Easy’ with DJs St Williz and Brooklyn.

Zansibar Bulawayo

THE club will tonight have Ladies Night and College Night tomorrow hosted by the Queen with DJs Sweeto, Teflon and Tawaz.

Club 09

THERE will be a present 100 percent groove theory with DJs KB Soul, Uzzi and Trevor today at the club.

FabFusion live at Queen of Hearts

FABFUSION will be performing at the popular pizza, curry and sushi night hosted by Queen of Hearts in Highlands tonight. This is a fun night for the whole family, featuring live music from the talented FaB Fusion.

The band will also be at Gava’s Restaurant at Belgravia Sports Club on Sunday.

Club Mandisa in Mutare

ZIMDANCEHALL crooner Seh Calaz and his prodigy Tipsy Mabhanditi are rocking Club Mandisa on Saturday.

This is part of Seh Calaz’s new album Ndaqatumwa national tour.

Flowers, Food and Fancy Things at Golden Stairs Nursery

This will be a Saturday afternoon of shopping in the garden with live music in the background and an opportunity to win a special prize if you are the best dressed Fashionista.

Entry is free and people can also enjoy food at The Rose Café as well book hair and nail appointments at Kinky Curly (natural hair salon), buy some plants and gardening essentials at the nursery and get your fresh produce from Eskbank (fruit and veg shop)

Cancer Run 2018 at Old Georgians Sports Club

This will either be a 15km run or five km rumour walk starting at 6am on Sunday.

Fundraiser quiz night

ORGANISED by the Dance Trust of Zimbabwe the quiz event is open to all for an entry fee. It will be at Community Centre, Dandaro, on Saturday and people are encouraged to dress Halloween style.

Those attending can also go with their food and drinks.