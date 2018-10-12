Peter brings relief

HARARE - Sungura musician Peter Moyo, says he will continue showcasing despite the prevailing economic challenges affecting people and nightclubs which have run out of beer.

Apart from several nightclubs reporting low or no stocks of beer, motorists will also have to think twice, as there is no fuel.

But Moyo believes that while there are problems economically, people need to drown their sorrows in showbiz and buzz.

Young Igwe, as the singer is fondly known, will today perform at City Sports Bar in the capital.

“I understand there are several factors affecting people but in all that there is need for relief. We, as musicians, are there to provide that relief. Entertainment is the best to provide diversion in time of depression. We are always on top of our game. We understand things are tough and we have to give value for the money. People need to be entertained and we give them the entertainment,” he said.

The singer and his Utakataka Express are known for their high energy on stage, giving their fans value for money. He has created a loyal fan base that has seen him filling venues wherever he performs.

Alick Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze shares the same sentiments, as the sungura maestro dates Xtra Mile on Sunday. “Entertainment is needed despite the challenges”.

Meanwhile, Suluman Chimbetu is out of action this weekend after promoters for his scheduled shows in Marondera and Bindura failed to secure police and health clearances.

This follows a police ban on public gatherings which was triggered by the cholera outbreak.

Sulu’s Orchestra Dendera Kings manager Carlton Muparutsa confirmed the development to the Daily News.

“This weekend we do not have shows. The promoters for our supposed shows in Marondera and Bindura failed to secure clearance from the police and the health authorities,” he said.

Sungura musician Romeo Gasa has also shelved shows this weekend to monitor the situation on the ground.

“This weekend we have cancelled all our shows. This is due to the prevailing situation. The venues where we were supposed to use for the shows do not have beer, so it will not be possible for the venue owner to host us,” he said.