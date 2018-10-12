Galz in State universities

HARARE - The Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe (Galz) have initiated a study in State universities, exploring the harassment of sexual minority students and the resultant impact on their academic learning.

This week, the Daily News accessed a questionnaire designed for students at the higher learning institutions, including the University of Zimbabwe and the National University of Science and Technology which states, as part of the study protocol, that it seeks to support an all-inclusive education sector in Zimbabwe.

“The proposed documentation of the ‘campus climate’ is meant to contribute to the development of an Inclusive Education Policy which will provide guidance and a support framework that enables the implementation of inclusive education in Zimbabwe,” reads the questionnaire.

“Specifically the intention is to create an inclusive educational system that ensures that every learner achieves their potential and lives a productive and fulfilled life including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and questioning learners.”

In June this year, Galz made a call for expression of interest on the current baseline study.

Although Zimbabwe’s Constitution prohibits same sex marriages, it is silent on gay relations.



