'Commission of inquiry not visible'

Tendayi Madhomu  •  12 October 2018 12:45PM  •  3 comments

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) says the commission of inquiry into the violence that occurred in Harare on August 1, resulting in the death of at least six people, is not conducting its work in a transparent manner.

In its latest report, ZPP said it was not clear whether the general public has access to the deliberations of the commission, noting that the State media has not publicised any information on its operations.

“There is also uncertainty to what extent the identities of the victims and those whistle blowing will be protected,” said ZPP.

“The commission has not clarified whether sources of information will be protected, particularly those who may want to whistle blow from the inside.”

Headed by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe, the commission was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to investigate the military August 1 killings.

Comments (3)

that is what you have thought of before accepting just do it

moffat mutize - 12 October 2018

that is what you should have thought of before accepting just do it

moffat mutize - 12 October 2018

That is that sadza repa boarding guyz welcome to Zimbabwe

murombo munhuwo - 12 October 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media