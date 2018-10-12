CEOs to give free meals to the homeless

HARARE - Today (October 12) managers of local companies, operating under the banner of the CEO Eatout Movement, will run a pop-up restaurant at Hellenic Sports Club where they will, among other things, serve meals for free to the homeless.

According to Henry Ngoni Chigama, who founded the initiative last year, in addition to free meals, the homeless will also be treated to a shower, haircut, medical checkup, change of clothes as well as receive counseling and legal aid services.

“The CEO EatOut Movement is fundraising and resource mobilisation drive to raise awareness and fight homelessness, poverty and social inequality in Zimbabwe. The initiative uses collaborative corporate social responsibility and leadership engagement to mobilise resources and funds towards fighting these social equalities,” said Chigama, adding that the long term vision of the CEO EatOut Movement is to build an institution for homeless people where they can go and be assisted with skills training and career development programmes.

“This is my life purpose, I started this social movement as a way of helping fight social inequalities. I was once homeless for several months in South Africa in 2016 and this inspired me to start this movement as my small way to help end homelessness and poverty in Africa and beyond.”

Chigama and his partners are determined to make the CEO Eatout Movement a sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility intiative.

“This initiative seeks to encourage the business community, through their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes, to participate in raising awareness and resource mobilisation for the homeless communities in Zimbabwe.

“We hope to make this movement a sustainable annual drive and, each year, we will focus on addressing the principal pillars needed to integrate the homeless back into society, these being shelter, nutrition, health care, education and community support,” he told the Daily News.

The Initiative, which according to Chigama is run by a board trustees and a management strategic team which comprises individuals from a number of organisations, both corporate and non-profit, has several beneficiaries.

“Each year our beneficiaries change depending on which thematic/ principle pillars we are addressing. For this year 2018, we are looking to addressing education, sports and integration.

“Our major beneficiaries this year are Hatcliffe 3 Primary which is in desperate need of assistance in terms of classroom blocks, toilets, floors, we would like to assist Young Achievement Sports for Development (YASD) to send a team to this year’s Homeless World Cup in Mexico City in November and pay school fees and associated costs for 50 students attending Hatcliffe 3 Primary School,” said the CEO Eatout Movement founder.