Women sport conference beckons

HARARE - The Sports Recreation Commission (SRC) and Bindura University of Science Education (Buse) will be hosting the second edition of the National Women in Sport Conference in Harare next month, following its successful launch last year.

The conference running under the theme “Let them lead and tell their story,” has been scheduled for November 16 where women will be mentored on a number of topical issues affecting them in sport and recreation.

SRC spokesperson Tirivashe Nheweyembwa, said this year’s edition is scheduled to be bigger as they are targeting both men and women.

“We are targeting 200 women and men to be drawn mainly from the schools, national sport associations (NSAs), local authorities, mines, corporate, security services sector and other organisations that are involved with sport and recreation in one way or another,” Nheweyembwa said.

Nheweyembwa added that although the conference is aimed at providing a platform for women to stimulate and sustain development through sport and recreation, men are also invited to participate.

“While this is titled Women in Sport Conference targeting mainly the women, men are also encouraged to attend as the topics to cover are cross-cutting and both need to also attain their goals and aspirations in sport,” he said.

Last year’s edition ran under the theme “Empowering Women through Sport and Recreation” and was only targeted at women sport leaders from NSAs, colleges, universities, uniformed services, the media, government departments, parastatals, the business community and other sport and recreation delivery agents.