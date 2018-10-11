Wolves, City out to maintain dominance

HARARE - University of Zimbabwe Wolves (UZ Wolves) men and Harare City women are determined to maintain their dominance as the Zimbabwe Volleyball League enters its second round at UZ Grounds this weekend.

UZ Wolves are leading the table with 20 points in the men’s category followed by Support Unit on 18 points whilst Harare City leads the women’s standings with 12 points.

Speaking after a victorious match against Naba where they won 3-1, UZ Wolves captain Tafadzwa Keni, said winning has boosted their confidence and encouraged them to continue aiming higher.

“Winning has given us momentum to continue playing and aiming higher. As it stands right now we are at the top and we intend to stay there,” Keni said.

He added that gaining victory over Naba was crucial for them in order to maintain their top spot.

“If we had lost the match, we were going to lose three points making it easy for Support Unit to win in the next round,” Keni said.

He said their aim was not to dominate in Zimbabwe but take their game regionally and globally.

“Rather than focusing on regional tournaments, we are focusing on going international,” Keni said.

“Going international is something we are working day and night for. As we speak, the technical team and the players are actually dedicated towards achieving that.”

In the women’s section, UZ Wolves won all the three matches in the first round which gives them a lot of confidence going into the second round.

Girls Dze Tonaz’s captain Eunice Tsvuura said it has been challenging but they are happy to be leading the standings and intend to remain there.

“It’s been challenging so far, but we will come out tops even in the next season. We are going to be champions,” Tsvuura said.

She said they are also looking forward to going back to the African Safari where they represented the country last time.

“We have a 60-40 chance of going back to the African Safari, we just have to keep working hard,” she added.