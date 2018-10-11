'Elections failed to meet international standards'

Farayi Machamire  •  11 October 2018 12:05PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe's recently-held elections that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa eclipse Nelson Chamisa with a razor thin victory failed to meet international standards, European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has said.

Presenting its final report on the July 30 vote, the EU EOM said the elections were neither traceable nor verifiable due to the inability of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) posting results outside all polling stations.

It added that “the misuse of State resources, instances of coercion and intimidation, partisan behaviour by traditional leaders and overt bias in State media all in favour of the ruling party negatively impacted on the democratic character of the pre-electoral environment.”

EU EOM deputy chief Observer Mark Steven, said while the campaign was largely peaceful and, overall, political freedoms during the pre-election campaign were upheld, there were various factors that fell short.

The report was presented on behalf of chief observer Elmar Brok, Member of the European Parliament, to Zec, the government, the Parliament, civil society and political parties, among others.

“The Final Report contains the conclusions of the EUEOM findings of the entire electoral process and also includes 23 recommendations for consideration by the authorities on how to further improve future elections” said the chief observer.

“These recommendations are offered to help address a number of the shortfalls outlined in this report, including problems with the legal framework, the role of the electoral commission, and various abuses of human rights and political rights of the opposition. But such changes need to be accompanied by the requisite political will of all stakeholders. Both this report and its recommendations also serve as important benchmarks for assessing the commitment of the Government of Zimbabwe to furthering democratic transition in the country,” stressed Brok.

The recommendations address four key areas that include the independence of the Zec, improved level playing field, the legal framework and the inclusiveness of the process.

“The EU EOM suggests in order to enhance confidence in the process, to strengthen the independence of Zec; to ensure Zec provides more effective and timely information during the process to enhance confidence; and for Zec to develop the results management process to enhance verifiability and traceability,” explained the chief observer.

“To help create a more level playing field and a more conducive environment for the polls, State-owned media must be more impartial in its coverage; legal measures should be introduced to mitigate abuse of incumbency and of State resources; and campaign finance regulations should be introduced to enhance accountability” said Brok.

Comments (2)

ED akabvutira mwana ice cream yake. Nhai Chigumba, honestly honestly you feel proud of yourself cheating the whole nation of such evil that you did. May your children of your children be punished of this . May peace not dwell in your house. And to our chief justice cursed is you who accepted to dine with evil. To ED and Chiwenga may all your wealth and health deteriorate to serve as an example for future leaders, that evil and cheating does not pay.

Gumbo - 11 October 2018

We might not believe in the EU report but the situation on the ground tells the true story

Alex Sanyangowe - 11 October 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media