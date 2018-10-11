Chinese nationals jailed for attempted murder

HARARE - Two Chinese men who shot and wounded former legislator Keith Guzah’s son, Kevin, in a shoot-out have been jailed for three-and-a-half-years for attempted murder.

Luo Tin Gpen, 27, Li Yize, 27, and a local, Gamuchirai Nigel Zuze, 23, were convicted of the charges after a full trial held before Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya.

Gpen and Yize were slapped with three-and-a-half years before nine months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Zuze was sentenced to two-and-a-half years and nine months were also suspended on same conditions.

Prosecutor Michael Reza said the trio’s conduct showed that “they were bound on committing the crime”.

“The accused persons were on official duty and responded to a distress call from one of their clients in Lincoln Road, Belgravia who was being robbed and kidnapped.

“…since the complainants had nothing to do with what was happening they changed direction and drove away fearing for their lives. However, the three accused persons and their colleagues abandoned the residence where return fire was coming from, and, now on a frolic of their own, pursued Guzah’s car.”

Reza said at that stage Gpen and his accomplices had chosen to pursue criminal activity.

“They shot Kudzai Nduku at close range and caused her permanent injuries. Guzah even raised his hands as a sign of surrendering and the parties conversed since Guzah is fluent in Mandarin but started running away realising that the Chinese wanted to shoot him.

“…after shooting Guzah they bundled him into their boot and drove to Lincold Road, Belgravia to give an impression that he was one of the robbers who had been involved in the shootout.”

Reza proved that on February 19, the complainant, Kevin, was driving a Toyota Vitz along Lincoln Road, Belgravia, in the company of the second complainant, Kudzai Nduku.

As Guzah and Nduku approached number 17 Lincoln Road, they heard a gunshot and immediately made a U-turn and drove towards a nearby service station.

Gpen, Yize and Zuze got into their Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle and began chasing after Guzah.

Guzah lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a fuel pump before one of the suspects shot Nduku, who was on the passenger’s seat and assaulted her with a gun butt on the head.

Guzah jumped out of the vehicle and fell into a trench, as he tried to flee the scene.

The trio rushed to the trench, where they shot Guzah in the pelvis and right leg, before bundling him into the boot of their vehicle and took him to a police station, as Nduku remained behind writhing in agony.

The trio was found in possession of the firearm used to commit the offence.