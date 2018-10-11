Carnage as restaurants close

HARARE - Several up-market restaurants in the capital have closed their doors to the public indefinitely, citing the harsh economic condition prevailing in country as the reason they cannot continue operating.

This follows a policy announcement by government for banks to separate foreign currency transactions from the bond notes and RTGs transactions as well as imposition of a two percent tax on electronic transactions, moves that have been rejected by the public and certain sectors of businesses. Not only is this going to be a blow for foodies but also entertainment lovers and music bands that perform at these places.

“Hi Everyone, Corky’s is taking this time of uncertainty to do a few renovations, so we are closed until further notice, we hope to be back soon, we will keep you posted,” Irish style Corky’s Pub and Grill in Ballantyne Park announced on their social media pages on Tuesday.

Also, to announce their closure was Teta Eatery in Chisipite which said: “To all our valued customers: please note we will be closed from tomorrow (October 10) until further notice. We appreciate your loyalty, support and understanding in these difficult times.”

Italian style St Elmos which operates in Belgravia and Borrowdale also pointed out that the scarcity of the United States dollar in the country was affecting their operations.

“To our valued customers. St Elmos will be closed from tomorrow (Wednesday) until further notice. Unfortunately, we are unable to source stock unless we pay suppliers in US$ cash. We will take this time to do a deep clean and some running repairs, and will hopefully open ASAP (As soon as Possible). Thank you for your continued support during these difficult times,” the restaurant said.

Tin Roof Bucket Bar and Bistro in Lewisam wrote: “Tin Roof will be closed for renovations until further notice. We will be sure to let you all know when they are complete”.

The tough economic conditions have also affected fast food chains as well as interior décor shops that get their products from outside the country.

“To our valued customers KFC will be closed from this afternoon (Tuesday) until further notice. This is due to the fact that we are unable to source stock from our suppliers as they require USD. We are doing everything possible to resume trade ASAP. Thank you for your continued support during these difficult times,” the KFC franchise branches in the capital said in notices posted on their doors.

Interior décor shop Dusk Home Stores wrote: “Please kindly be advised that we will be closed until further notice, as we are unable to restock for now. Thank you so much for understanding and sorry for any inconvenience caused.”