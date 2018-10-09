UAE'S Yahsat launches satellite broadband service in Zim

HARARE – United Arab Emirates-based global satellite operator, Yahsat, has launched its satellite broadband service called Yahclick in Zimbabwe in partnership with local internet access provider, Utande.

Yahsat’s director for business development for the African market Kevin Viret announced Utande-a subsidiary of Dandemutande Investments — as its official service partner in Harare yesterday.

“Utande and Yahsat have been working on the introduction of Yahclick in Zimbabwe for close to 18 months. With the introduction of Yahclick, customers across Zimbabwe now have better access to affordable, uninterrupted, high-speed broadband connectivity.

“Yahclick uses the ka-band powered by High Throughput Satellite (HTS) spot beam technology, allowing Yahsat to deliver high performance satellite broadband services via small dishes,” said Viret.

In addition to Zimbabwe, Yahclick has also been successfully rolled out in Ghana, the DRC, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Burundi over the last few months.

Dandemutande Investments chief executive officer Never Ncube has described its partnership with Yahsat, which is wholly by the government of Abu Dhabi, as a platform through which it will continue to dominate the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) market in Zimbabwe.

“We are the fourth largest Internet access provider in Zimbabwe and the largest VSAT operator in Zimbabwe. Our partnership with Yahsat will help Utande to continue to dominate the VSAT market,” said Ncube.