TelOne launches new innovation

HARARE – Fixed telephone operator, TelOne, last week launched a fully converged linear on-demand news and entertainment streaming service in partnership with South African on-demand specialist, Discover Digital.

The new on-demand services will be bundled with TelOne broadband with customers having the option to subscribe to various offerings.

Being offered with integrated payment channels to allow customers to subscribe, the product, Digital Entertainment On Demand (DEOD), will also allow customers to buy/rent movies using mobile money and other digital payment platforms as well as purchase vouchers in-store at any TelOne outlet.

“This ground-breaking service will enhance our service offering to our broadband customers. With the coming of our fixed mobile converged network, the partnership with DEOD will ensure that TelOne re-asserts itself in the market as a giant in the digital communication and entertainment space” said Chipo Mtasa, TelOne managing director.

TelOne launched DEOD after the recent completion of its $98 million China Exim Bank facility-supported National Broadband Project which has enabled the landing of internet bandwidth at a lower cost and enhanced the deployment of fibre to the home.

Discover Digital managing director Stephen Watson said the new converged, linear channel and on demand (VOD) service, offers Zimbabweans a one stop shop of subscription video on demand (SVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD) and TV channels (Linear).

“This is an exciting launch on a number of fronts. But in particular because it is a significant move for a Tier 1 State-owned African telco business going to market with an advanced digital entertainment offering such as this,” he said.

TelOne has redefined itself to become a world-class Fixed Mobile Converged (FMC) communication service provider that offers fast, affordable and reliable telecommunication services to people, homes, businesses, educational institutions and government departments all over Zimbabwe through its Infrastructure and wholesale as well as retail divisions.

It has the widest network coverage in Zimbabwe anchored on its robust backbone infrastructure, fibre, satellite and traditional copper and delivers high internet bandwidth to the ordinary Zimbabwean at the lowest prices due to its shareholding in the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC).

The company believes that innovation is key to survival in the digital age and has continued on a path to strengthen research, development and innovation unit.

TelOne is continues to explore the value added services space as a way to enhance our service offering and improve client experience while increasing revenue streams.

Through DEOD, TelOne customers can also rent the latest movies, and individual library movies not included in the subscription on-demand package, even without a subscription. — The Financial Gazette