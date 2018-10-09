Murder accused pair in dock

HARARE – A Sheriff of the High Court and a United Theological employee who were murdered in cold blood last week by armed robbers that pounced on motorists while pretending to look for transport, a court heard.

In both incidents, victims were discovered blind folded and their bodies at advanced decomposition stages.

The alleged culprits, Francis Alimoso, 36, and Day Kaseke, 26, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with murder.

They were denied bail and advised to approach the High Court.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on September 14, Alimoso, Kaseke, and four of their accomplices who are still at large hatched a plan to rob people around the city.

The court heard they went to Muza Shopping Centre in Epworth and appeared as genuine travellers looking for transport.

Alimoso and his team requested transport from now deceased Kelvin Takudzwa Karasa who, a sheriff at High Court, Harare, was driving a government vehicle to Ruwa.

They were offered transport and when they arrived at Mara Farm in Epworth. One of the accused claimed to have reached his destination and Karasa stopped the vehicle.

At that moment one of the accused persons grabbed Karasa by the throat, took him off the steering wheel and tied his legs and hands.

They searched him and stole $82, a satchel containing return-of service documents for a matter he had been sent to handle that day, cell-phone and demanded his Ecocash pin number.

It was alleged that Alimoso cut the car seat belts and dragged Karasa for about 50m into the bush.

They allegedly tore Karasa’s suit and used it to blind fold him before dragging him to a tree where they struck him hard on his head and left him for dead.

Alimoso and Kaseke started moved around with the government vehicle and later dumped it in town the following day.

Karasa’s decomposing body was later discovered by an informant who was looking for firewood in Mara Farm, Epworth.

A report was made to the police and a post mortem was conducted on Karasa’s remains on September 20, which concluded that death was due to mechanical asphyxia, air occlusion, manual strangulation and suffocation.

Using the same modus operandi, the robbers pounced on the now deceased Isheanesu Brian Kadenge, 24, who was driving from Norton and was stopped by Alimoso and his accomplices.

When they arrived at Lake Chivero turn off one of the accused persons claimed to have reached his destination before his accomplices pulled Kadenge from the driver’s seat and tied his hands and legs behind.

They allegedly stole his cell-phone, cash and demanded Ecocash pins before tearing his clothes and blindfolding him.

Kadenge was dragged into a nearby bush and struck with a stone on his head and left for dead.

They used his car to pirate in town and picked four passengers from whom they stole cell-phones and cash before they dumped them in a game park.

Kadenge’s body was later discovered by Silindeni Mwachebe in Somerby Farm and he alerted the police.

The body was discovered in an advanced stage of decomposition and taken to Harare Hospital where it awaits post mortem examination.

Police received information on the whereabouts of Alimoso and Kaseke and arrested them before they implicated the other accused persons who are on the run.

Kaseke led police to the recovery of Kadenge’s wallet, cell phones of both deceased persons and others belongings to complainants.