Uncle Epaton pushes Epworth onto Zimdancehall map

HARARE – Rising dancehall chanter Uncle Epaton is determined to put his neighbourhood Epworth on the map and vowed to advance clean lyrics.

Dancehall is known for camps such as Mbare, Highfield and Dzivaresekwa (DZ).

The chanter is known for the raw version of the Panomhanya Munhu riddim and made amends on with a clean version.

He is one of the chanters under the growing list of chanters under the Mbare’s Chillspot Records family.

“I believe I have what it takes to put Epworth on the limelight. People love the music and this is enough encouragement,” he said.

Real name Oziman Marera, the chanter says he is currently working on a number of singles.

One of the singles from the chanter that has managed to hold its own is Ndiri Kudanana Nembwa.

“No album for now and I’m concentrating on singles, featuring on riddims. This is again the case with videos, I’m appearing in video medleys,” he said.

The singer has done songs with other rising chanters such as Poptain.

He hailed Chillspot for their work in uplifting them saying he will repay them through hard work.

“I used to hear their productions on radio and I decided I should meet with DJ Fantan.

“I’m happy the journey started well, people now know the name. I will keep working hard to ensure that I realise my full potential,” he said.