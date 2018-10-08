Moyo lauds MDC mayors over cholera contributions

HARARE – Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo, pictured, has commended the opposition MDC mayors for their contribution towards fighting the cholera epidemic which recently claimed the lives of over 45 people mainly in the capital, Harare.

This comes as government has managed to contain the spread of the medieval disease, which was largely concentrated in Harare’s high density suburbs of Glen View and Budiriro.

Speaking in the National Assembly last week, Moyo said the mayors’ contribution in ensuring the people’s safety and hygiene was impressive.

He said the mayors were working well with the ministry as the common goal was to ensure the end of cholera and the maintenance of general good health.

“Local Government and the ministry of Health... are now working together with mayors.

“We do not want to lie, we are working well because we all want good health,” Moyo said.

The minister also highlighted that among other things, unclean water and the way homes are just built everywhere are the major causes of cholera and typhoid.

The minister noted that there are people who are illegally digging wells with unclean water and Blair toilets without approval from either the Health ministry or local government.

He said it is important for people to adhere to measures set up by government in order to avoid disease outbreaks.

However, he pointed out that there are certain individuals who do as they please, but the Health ministry is working with Local Government to ensure that stipulated measures are followed.

“If control measures are there and the plans are adhered to, including recommendations given by the ministry of Health and Child Care, we will not have a challenge,” the minister said.

“It is true that there are others who are mischievous and that is where Local Government and Home Affairs ministries come in to ensure that things are being done in a proper manner.”