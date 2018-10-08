Jacaranda Festival lives up to billing

HARARE – Internationally-acclaimed South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka stunned people at the Jacaranda Music Festival on Saturday as she took charge of the stage at the age of 53.

Chaka Chaka — who was part of the local and regional star-studded line-up — also took time to criticise politicians for messing up things, as Zimbabwe plunges down into a crisis.

“Don’t I just look good? How many 53-year-olds are here,” Chaka Chaka said.

“Ladies and gentleman, thank you Walter (Wanyanya), thank you Oliver (Mtukudzi), thank you to everyone who came here to support us. This is our Zimbabwe and we have to shape it and do it the way that we want.

“Let us shape the Africa that we want. You know what politicians sometimes do, but we have to appreciate each other.”

“Now to every girl out there I just want to say you are a jewel of Africa, you don’t need anyone to bless you. I’m gonna (sic) call my daughter to come sing with me her name is Berita. This is from my new CD it’s called Jewel of Africa and Berita wrote the song.

She also sang a song that was produced by her son Themba — who plays the keyboard on some of her great hits Motherland, I’m winning my dear love, Kana uchema, Let him go, Umqombothi, among others.

The festival — which took place at Hellenic Sports Club — was described by some as “arguably the best music event” as the organisation and the line-up of stars and their bands was top-notch.

Another South African act, Mi Casa, described it as the event where they have finally made it in the music industry after sharing the stage with legends Chaka Chaka as well as Mtukudzi.

“Never in a million years did we think we would share a stage with Mama Yvonne and uncle Oliver at the same time, and it has happened. We have finally made it, Mi Casa has finally made it,” the band’s lead singer,“ J’Something said during their performance.

“We would love to collaborate with Uncle Oliver.”

“Zimbabwe I just love you so much! Like every time we come through, you guys show so much love! #JMF2018,” he also wrote on Twitter after the performance.

The band went on to perform favourites, including Kija, Turn you on, and others.

Mtukudzi, who with Mokoomba were part of the local legends, kept people on their feet with great performances.

Apart from the performances, the event had been greatly organised from sound to the safe environment. People were even given sanitisers to clean their hands at the gate, amid fears of the cholera epidemic that has hit the capital.

Other groups that performed at the festival include Mbeu, Norman Masamba, Blessing Chimanga, Jesa, Evicted, DJ Chucknosi, The Movement, Gemma Griffiths, Masa Caroleen and Berita Khumalo

The festival, according to organisers, sought to bring different music genres on one stage, creating a vibrant environment for music lovers in Zimbabwe.