Economy must move towards normalcy now

HARARE - The Zimbabwean economy has been a subject for discussion for decades now as it continues its slide into the abyss.

Following the July 30 harmonised elections, a lot has been said about the best post-poll arrangement with some pushing for an inclusive government similar to the one that existed between 2009 and 2013 when former president Robert Mugabe was forced into a power-sharing agreement with his nemesis — the late founding president of the MDC — Morgan Tsvangirai.

This time around, Zanu PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa battled youthful MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and 21 other presidential hopefuls in an election whose winner was only decided by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

The post election period has been characterised by chaos in the economy, which is a direct result of speculative behaviour by Zimbabweans who think they can make a quick buck once they amass commodities for resale.

Towards the end of last week, and especially after Finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced government was introducing a 2 percent tax on electronic transactions, among a raft of other measures, unprecedented hoarding of goods surfaced.

The announcement has also led to price hikes akin to those witnessed in 2008-9 while shortages have become visible. The obtaining panic-buying and hoarding signify a hangover from 2008.

Confidence in the Zimbabwean banking sector and the rest of the financial services sector had not yet been regained and the current measures are set to affect mainly the ordinary person — who, sadly though, was the target of the pain experienced during the hyperinflationary years of 2008-9.

Perhaps it is time the president comes out of his shell and comment on the chaos and what government plans really are.

As of now, no one knows what really is going on and the English adage — once beaten twice shy — has become the guiding principle as Zimbabweans take measures so that they are not found on the wrong side when it matters.

Winning an election is one thing and guiding the country out of its current mess is quite another. Mnangagwa has to start showing Zimbabweans the direction because it will definitely shock many when we finally realise we were being taken down an imaginary path to bliss.

Zimbabweans have had enough of this circus and it is time they get some relief, similar to what happened during the inclusive government era.

If it means Zanu PF has to walk that road again so as to ensure better lives for the people then nothing would be amiss with that.

What is needed is normalcy returning to the economy.