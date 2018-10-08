Chinani saves DeMbare's blushes

Dynamos.....................(1) 1

Herentals.....................(1) 1

(Dynamos win 5-4 on penalties)

HARARE - For the first time in a long period, Dynamos fans yesterday sang and danced outside the stadium waiting to shower players with praises following their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final win over Herentals.

DeMbare have endured a torrid 2018 league campaign that sees them deeply involved in a relegation dogfight which has seen their fans desert them at times.

However, after an unlikely penalty shoot-out win over the Students yesterday, the Glamour Boys’ fans rejoiced as they waited for goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani and midfielder Godfrey Mukambi to emerge from the changing room.

Chinani proved to be the hero in the penalty shoot-out as he saved from Edgar Mhungu and Archmore Majarira to send DeMbare through to the last four.

The tie had finished 1-1 in regulation time after Quality Kangadzi had given DeMbare a 25th minute lead before Blessing Majarira equalised from the spot five minutes later.

The Students were awarded the spot kick by referee Lazarus Dirwai when Jimmy Tigere brought down Archmore inside the box.

When it came to the penalty shoot-out, DeMbare produced a remarkable turnaround considering they missed their first kick when Emmanuel Mandiranga struck the upright.

Herentals scored their ensuing four penalties through Blessing Majarira, William Kapumha, Richard Hachiro and Peter Chota.

After Mandiranga’s miss, DeMbare had stayed in the hunt with Blessing Moyo, Kuda Kumwala, Russell Marufu and Phakamani Dube.

Substitute Mhungu was given the responsibility to win the tie for the Students but his spot kick was at the right height for Chinani to push the ball away.

In the sudden death, momentum had shifted to DeMbare due to Chinani’s momentous save that got the fans back on their side.

Captain Marshal Machazane took DeMbare’s sixth kick and beat Herentals’ goalkeeper Frank Kuchineyi.

With all the pressure on his shoulders, Archmore produced a weak effort from his spot kick that Chinani saved without even diving.

DeMbare coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe was a relieved man as his side booked their place in the semi-finals.

“I’m really relieved because for a team like Dynamos to go out in the quarter-finals to new boys makes big news and I’m elated that we survived this one and we live to fight another day,” Chigowe said.

“Penalty shoot-outs are always a topsy-turvy affair; even the best players in the world can let you down on the day because of nerves and not necessarily because they are bad players.

“The man we trust the most hits the cross bar and the goalkeeper we trust, concedes the next four consecutive penalties and we were in no man’s land but I’m proud that the boys held their nerves and did the job.”

On Chinani’s performance in the shoot-out, Chigowe said: “At the end of the day, he came out like a shining star. At the decisive moment, he saved us and he took us through to the semi-finals.”

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was pleased with his team’s performance despite the defeat.

“It was a well-contested match and we did well. I think we did well than Dynamos although they had their moments but in terms of defending and giving them a torrid time in attack, we did well,” he said.

“We did not get the goals which are important in football, this was a cup game and if you miss chances, it becomes very difficult to win matches.

“This was the first time for my boys to play in a cup game against a big team like Dynamos regardless of their form in the league, they are still a big team, but we managed very well until we lost it in the penalty shoot-out.”

TEAMS

Dynamos: Simbarashe Chinani, Pakhamani Dube, James Marufu, Godfrey Mukambi, Jimmy Tigere, Kudzanai Dhemere (Valentine Kadonzvo 53m), Marvelous Mukumba (Gift Saunyama 53m), Quality Kangadzi (Emmanuel Mandiranga 84m), Blessing Moyo, Kuda Kumwala

Herentals: Frank Kuchineyi, Archmore Majarira (Edgar Mhungu 60m), Carlos Mavhurume, Blessing Majarira, Wilmore Chimbetu, Gibson Chinobva, Innocent Benza (William Kapumha 87m), Blessing Maunganidze, Richard Hachiro Peter Chota, Brighton Majarira (Tino Benza 82m).