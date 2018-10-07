Jah Prayzah: An emblem of diversity

HARARE - Love him or hate him, Jah Prayzah, pictured, is making huge strides in his music career, raising the country’s flag and it is there for all to see. He has made several continental links, combined works with renowned artistes such as Davido, Mafikizolo, Diamond Platnumz, Yemi Alade and Charma Girl.

He participated at the Coke Studio where he worked with American singer Jason Derulo who described him as a great musician.

The singer has worked with reggae icons such as Luciano and Jah Cure and if he continues on this path, we will see him doing other big works with other big artistes like what Diamond Platnumz has done with Rick Ross, Morgan Heritage and Omarion.

The videos he has produced are top quality and are played on regional platforms such Trace TV.

This has seen some quarters hating on him, accusing him of neglecting the local following but there is a bigger picture; penetration into the regional and international market.

This seems to be paying off if his performances in Swaziland, Namibia and Malawi are anything to go by. The videos are there for everyone to watch on YouTube and Malawi and Swazi newspapers are there to read online. Those are the V11s.

Very soon he will be in Mozambique. This, however, has not escaped the eye of the local artistes who are going after him for collaborations, definitely aiming to benefit something from the wealth of experience he has acquired in his journey.

Of note is that most of these collaborations make hits and all are in different genres.

So far this year, he has been featured on Killer T’s Hondo, ExQ’s Pahukama, which have all made waves on local radio charts.

Other musicians to have worked with him include Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave on the song Gore Rapera, Sabastian Magacha on Mweya Mutsvene which all made noise on the gospel music front.

He has done songs with rising musicians Andy Muridzo, Baba Harare and Tahle WeDzinza.

Another collaboration that rose to stardom was Sulu’s Sean Timba (Batai Munhu).

“Firstly, it’s because Jah has always been open about how he wishes to assist upcoming artistes in breaking through in the industry.

“Most artistes — as a result — have utilised this gesture and have come up with great songs with him,” Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaizde told the Daily News on Sunday.

“Others realise the influence he now has on the African continent and it is a good opportunity to ride along, as collaborations help artistes in brand positioning. We also use the same concept when we look at which international artistes we will work with,” he added.

Commenting on Jah Prayzah fitting in several genres, Mushapaidze alluded all to the singer’s versatility.

“He is an artiste who is diverse and is not fixed to one genre. Hence when artistes simply want a good sounding collaboration, Jah can fit in most of the songs one can come up with,” he said.

Jah Prayzah, according to his camp, does not charge to be on someone’s project. As much as he is open to work with different artistes, vetting is done first.

“We don’t charge for collaborations in the same way we don’t expect to be charged by other artistes. However, we do screen most projects and do not just jump onto anything that comes our way. You consider how good the song is and also how much work that particular artiste is putting in his/her own projects,” Mushapaidze said.

Still on the local front he has held shows that have attracted huge crowds. His album launches come to mind. His shows also attract big numbers which obviously is envied by others.

He, however, has been found in flopped shows. The recent clash of giants comes to mind, a gig which he featured together with other big artistes such as Alick Macheso.

On November 2, he will be launching his album Chitubu and all eyes will be on him. His previous release Kutonga Kwaro found itself in the political mix being touted as an ED project as seen by the title track being an anthem at Zanu PF gatherings with the dance, the crocodile shuffle being popularised by the president.

On the forthcoming album, his camp revealed that it is something to look forward to, with collaborations with some renowned musicians.

“Collabos are coming, there will be Sauti Sol, Ray Vanny and another surprise artiste as well,” he said.

This year, he has dropped singles such as Ronika which have received some hostile reception by some music lovers. But this seems to be a trend from the musician, experiment with a single and cater for all the noise on an album.