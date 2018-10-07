Greenland basks in Bikini Fitness glory

HARARE – Bulawayo bodybuilder Shantel Greenland added another accolade to her belt when she won the women’s Bikini Fitness title at the Zim National Bodybuilding Muscle and Fitness Championships held in Harare last weekend.

Greenland said she is over the moon about her latest achievement as the competition was more challenging than in the previous years.

At last year’s competition, Greenland won the women Beach Bikini title.

“I feel awesome about winning because it’s been quite a challenging year as far as competition is concerned,” Greenland told the Daily News on Sunday.

“It was a very tough competition with a hard line up so I wasn’t actually sure I was going to take the title.

“I am really honoured to have made it and win the title.”

She said the Bikini Fitness is a harder category compared to Beach Bikini, which she won last year, as it requires body builders to have softer features and finer lines.

Greenland ranked the Bikini Fitness accolade higher because it is recognised in most international shows.

“Most shows internationally do not have Beach Bikini because it is not considered as a fitness thing unless they put you as a model,” she said.

“So to be in that category (Bikini Fitness) is really amazing as it takes a lot of hard work to maintain and reach international winning standards.”

The mother of two boys attributed her success to hard network and a great family support system.

“I have a great job where my working hours give me time to train. So everything just falls into place and in the evenings, I will be home with my sons,” she said.

“We spend a lot of time together and gym doesn’t interfere with work or family.”

Greenland said she will be shifting her focus to the Arnold Classic Africa bodybuilding contest which will be held from May 17- 19, 2019 in South Africa and will start preparing soon.

Last year, Greenland could not participate at the Arnold Classic Africa competitions after a mix up by organisers.

When organisers commenced her category, they did not call her up on the stage resulting in her failing to participate at the championships.