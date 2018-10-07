Chigowe's plea to DeMbare fans

HARARE - Dynamos interim coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe has called on the club’s fans to rally behind the team in these trying times and help them in their quest to remain in the topflight league.

Chigowe said the fans’ behaviour so far in this topsy-turvy season in which they have abandoned the team has not helped matters for the fading Harare giants.

Dynamos dropped into the relegation zone in the Castle Lager Premiership last week when they lost 2-0 away to defending champions FC Platinum.

Today, the Glamour Boys are up against Herentals in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final at Rufaro Stadium.

Maybe a good cup run might inspire DeMbare to revival in the league but Chigowe knows they cannot do it alone without their fans.

“To the multitude of Dynamos supporters, it’s high time they come back such that we swim together,” Chigowe said.

“It is not good that you are with the team when the team is doing very well and you are not with the team when they lose.

“I watched the game between Paris Saint German and Partizan Belgrade where PSG were leading 5-0 and Belgrade scored one goal, the fans erupted and supported their team even more.

“Dynamos have not been that bad that they have been massacred that big, we are still a competitive side.

“Things have not been happening for us but I think the time is nigh and I think we are onto something and I think the supporters are the missing link.”

Turning to today’s encounter, Chigowe said: “We think that any team that plays against Dynamos raises the bar so we expect one hell of a fight but in the end, Dynamos must triumph.

“The Chibuku Super Cup always has monetary rewards; you get honours, winners’ medal and for any football player or any coach; being on that winners’ podium is critical and very important.

“The players have responded very well, I think you saw the way they responded if you were at Mandava after the 30th minute, we were on top of the game.

“I think we have been hammering on a lot of points and obviously they will be change of philosophy here and there but I think the boys have showed they want to give a fight.”

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals

Today: Herentals v Dynamos (Rufaro), Triangle v Nichrut (Gibbo)