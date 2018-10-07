CAPS through to semis

Chapungu...................0

CAPS United..............0

(CAPS win 3-4 on penalties)

GWERU - CAPS United are doing it the hard way but it will be of no concern to their fans as they reached the semi-final of the Chibuku Super Cup following a penalty shoot-out win over Chapungu at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

After the tie had finished goalless in regulation time, penalties had to decide the tie and Makepekepe emerged victorious as they held their nerve from 12 yards out.

Having already beaten Nichrut in the first round on penalties last month, United scored four of their spot kicks through Joel Ngodzo, Milton Ncube, Method Mwanjali, and Justice Jangano.

Captain Hardlife Zvirekwi was the only Makepekepe player to miss.

For Chapungu, only Phillip Marufu, Allan Tavarwisa and Edmore Muzanenhamo scored their spot kicks.

Tapiwa Kumbuyani missed the target completely while Blessed Mbavarira’s penalty was saved by Makepekepe substitute goalkeeper Cris Mverechena.

United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was pleased with how his team dominated the match before going on to clinch it in the penalty shoot-out.

“Like I predicted, it was always going to be a difficult game but I think we did enough to win the game especially in the first half,” Chitembwe said.

“We created some very good opportunities but it was not our day in terms of converting them into goals but the game plan was always to dominate between the lines and make some good runs behind their defence.”

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama has now shifted his side’s focus to the league where they are still tangled in the relegation battle.

“We lost and its part of football.

“We would have loved to win this game, unfortunately we failed,” Dhlakama said.

“So now we shift focus to the league where we have to ensure we survive relegation.

“Generally, I’m happy with the way the boys played today and I hope they will keep the fighting spirit in our remaining league games.”