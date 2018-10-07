Bosso out of Chibuku Super Cup

Harare City...............(2) 2

Highlanders...................0

HARARE - First half goals from Wilfred Muvirimi and William Manondo were all defending champions Harare City needed to knock out Highlanders from the Chibuku Super Cup yesterday.

The Bulawayo giants shot themselves in the foot as they failed to capitalise on their bright start to the encounter before going on to concede soft goals.

Bosso even missed a penalty after referee Ruzive Ruzive pointed to the spot in the 10th minute after Learnmore Muyambo had brought down Nigel Makumbe inside the box.

Adrian Silla wasted the opportunity as his spot kick was saved by the Sunshine Boys’ goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu.

It was a poor penalty from the midfielder as he went for Nyamupanedengu’s right but the height was perfect for the goalkeeper to push the ball away.

The miss seemed to have demoralised the visitors as they went flat from there allowing the Sunshine Boys to get into their gear.

Muvirimi then gave the home side the lead in the 22nd minute with City’s first real attack of the match.

Full back Gareth Madhake launched a ponderous ball behind the Bosso defence which Muvirimi ran onto before out-muscling the more experienced duo of Peter Muduhwa and Tendai Ndlovu.

It was poor defending from the two centre backs as they all committed into the challenge which Muvirimi evaded before finishing with a low shot past Ariel Sibanda at the near post.

If Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu was disappointed by the defending on the first goal, he was livid six minutes later when City got their second from a set piece.

Manondo was allowed all the freedom in the penalty box before scoring with a free header from a corner kick.

It was appalling defending again from Bosso as they failed to do the basics when defending a corner kick.

Even after the game, Madinda Ndlovu was not pleased with how his team defended in both situations that City capitalised on.

“I think we all witnessed a game; normally when youngsters get an opportunity early on and miss like we did, you are bound to have a torrid time in trying to motivate them and bring them into shape and win the game,” Ndlovu said.

“We were playing a team with a lot of experience and after they scored their two goals which I think were soft goals as well, it was always going to be difficult.

“The first goal was scored at the near post which we normally say is a crime in a game of football. The keeper should have done better and the two defenders could have also done better.

“The second goal was scored hardly two or three minutes later through a free header with our defenders ball watching.”

Those two quick fire strikes deflated Bosso as it was now difficult for them to get back into the game.

“I could tell that having missed a penalty and conceding two goals in a space of minutes, it would be a torrid time for the boys to come back into the match,” Ndlovu said.

“But I’m proud of the boys because they gave all they had but it was not their day and we now look forward to the next coming encounters.”

Captain Gabriel Nyoni should have pulled one back shortly before halftime following a good exchange of passes between Mukumbe and MacClive Phiri on the right.

The ball seemed to get stuck under Nyoni’s feet inside the box before the City defence recovered.

In the second half, Bosso tried to get back into the game but they could not find a way through the Sunshine Boys’ defence.

Tafadzwa Sibanda had his effort cleared off the line by City defender Hastings Chapusha after Nyoni had done well to find him with a header at the blind side.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison was pleased with his side’s progression to the semi-final as they continue with the defence of their title.

“I’m glad we are in the semi-final because it was a bit of a war out there,” Harrison said.

“I thought the first 30-35 minutes we had a good control of the game.

“They had a penalty which gave them an opportunity but they wasted it.”