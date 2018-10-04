Zesa boss arrested

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s blitz on corruption continued last night with the arrest of Zesa Holdings chief executive Josh Chifamba on allegations of criminal abuse of office in cases involving $35 million.

Chifamba is being jointly charged with senior managers at Zesa’s subsidiary, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), Julian Chinembiri and Thokozani Dhliwayo, for allegedly contravening section 174 of the criminal law.

The trio are said to have illegally awarded two firms a contract worth $35 million for transformers.

“I can confirm that… Chifamba has also been arrested and is jointly charged with Julian Chinembiri and Thokozani Dhliwayo,” police deputy spokesperson Paul Nyathi told the Daily News.

Earlier the police had released a statement revealing the charges against Chinembiri and Dhliwayo which now include Chifamba.

“The arrest is in connection with the two’s criminal abuse of office in the awarding of a contract involving ZENT Pvt Ltd and an Indian company called PME for the supply of transformers and other equipment worth $35 million. The equipment was meant for a project in Chiwaridzo (Bindura), Senga (Gweru), Aerodrome (Bindura) and Cowdry Park in Bulawayo.

“The accused are also facing allegations of awarding an advertising contract to Fruitful Communications without going to tender in 2016 and subsequent payment of $20 000 to the company by ZETDC, “ police said.