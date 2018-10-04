UZ Wolves devour Support Unit

HARARE – University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Wolves consolidated their lead at the top of the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association National League log following an unbeaten run after three rounds of action.

With a 100 percent winning start, UZ Wolves took their points tally to 20 and are now two ahead of second-placed Support Unit whom they beat 3-0.

Defending champions Support Unit were stopped in their tracks by a young and ruthless Wolves side that took all three sets in a thrilling match played on Sunday.

The rains could not dampen the excitement which had been built up for this match as both teams fought tooth and nail for top spot.

Wolves looked more calm and composed as they took the first set with ease, 25-20, thanks to some great blocking and counterattacking play.

The home side clawed their way back with some good serving and defence but faltered in their endgame, succumbing to a second set 25-22 loss.

The crowd looked like they were going to watch a fourth set as Gondo Harishayi raced to a five-point lead in the third set.

Middle Blockers Tafadzwa Kenny and Colleen Peters steadied the UZ Wolves’ ship as they served well to close the lead which looked out of reach. In the end, the visitors secured the win with a third set 25-23 win.

Meanwhile, Harare City got their season back on track with two wins on the trot away in Bulawayo where they beat Highlanders (3-0) and Nust Vikings (3-1) to keep pace with the leading pack.

Army side Black Rhinos steam-rolled past Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) as they won it 3-0.

Nust Vikings broke a set record as they walloped Highlanders 25-5 in the first set on their way to winning 3-1 against their fellow Bulawayo side.

In the women’s league, Bulawayo Spartans coach Vulindlela Moyo masterminded the biggest upset in the division so far with a 3-2 win over Harare City at Support Unit ‘A’ Mess Courts.

Spartans travelled from their base for that one match and the trip was a worthwhile as they pulled off a shocker over their more fancied opponents.

Harare City managed to recover from their earlier setback as they dismissed Hurricanes in straight sets.

The defending champions pulled themselves out of another shocker as they needed five sets to edge out Support Unit.

UZ Wolves moved within reach of the top position with an easy win over CUT.

Support Unit collected four out of six points this weekend as they marched past CUT to stay within sight of the top teams.