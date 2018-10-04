Nssa offers amnesty to employers

HARARE - The National Social Security Authority (Nssa) has offered all employers a two-month amnesty to register and clear debts.

In a statement yesterday, Nssa stated that unregistered companies should come forward and register, adding that there will be no penalties and surcharges will be forgiven.

“Nssa is offering an amnesty to all employers from October 1 to December 31, 2018 to register and clear their arrears within the said period as follows.

“Companies that are not registered with Nssa and have not been deducting contributions should come forward and register to regularise their status, no questions will be asked, penalties and surcharges will be forgiven.

The statement added that companies that are not registered with Nssa, but have been deducting contributions from employees without remitting to the authority should come forward, register, and present a payment plan to regularise their status.