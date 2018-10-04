Ndumiso Dlodlo on cloud nine

HARARE – Ndumiso Dlodlo is basking in the glory of his title defence at the Zim National Bodybuilding Muscle and Fitness final held in the capital last weekend.

Dlodlo successfully defended the senior men bodybuilding over 85kg category before going to land the overall Zim National title ahead of Eliah Samaringa and Gerald Noble.

“I’m very happy to defend my title, it was not easy but I’m very up with the support that I got from my friends and trainers,” Dlodlo told the Daily News.

“It’s not easy to beat all these tough guys. They are dieting so much and training hard for this competition and many thanks to the organisers for keeping this competition going as well as giving us the platform to showcase our capabilities on stage.

“I’m a believer so deep down in my heart I told myself that with God I can do it, I found favour in His eyes but besides that I was training very hard for this.

“Even if I was going to lose, I was going to come back again and fight to win it. But I’m happy I won it, I’m still going to come back and work hard again to defend it. My wish is to win it like five times in a row so I’m working hard for it.”

Shantel Greendland shrugged off serious competition in the highly-subscribed women Bikini Fitness open category beating Chantelle Marails and Collen Wall into second and third place respectively.

Wendy Du Cladier de Cural finished in fourth place, Nicollete Lee Macklin was fifth place while retuning former Ms Junior Bikini champion Demi Ferreira just did enough to book a place in next year’s Team Zimbabwe for the Arnold Classic by claiming sixth place.