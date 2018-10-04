Majarira doubtful for DeMbare tie

HARARE – Herentals captain Blessing Majarira is doubtful for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash against struggling Harare giants Dynamos set for Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The striker had to be rushed to hospital following a serious clash of heads with Mutare City Rovers defender Gift Jimu during a league game at Rufaro last weekend.

Majarira had just been introduced as a second half substitute with the home side chasing an equaliser.

Herentals went on to win the match 2-1 but the victory was overshadowed by the injury to their captain.

Students coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva yesterday said his skipper was out of danger but they would not rush him back onto the field.

“Being the strong player he is, Blessing had indicated that he would report for training today (yesterday) but as he was readying himself to make the trip to the ground, he said he started feeling dizzy so we instructed him to get a rest.

“We are up against a big team Dynamos this weekend despite them going through a lean spell in the league, this is a different ball game altogether. It’s a cup game and everyone will be motivated to progress to the next round.

“With that in mind, every coach would want his entire arsenal at his disposal but I don’t want to rush him back.

“We will allow him time to rest and get back to his usual self because he is our impact player; we still need his services for the remainder of the season.”

Mutiwekuziva remains confident that they have enough cover for Majarira in the match against Dynamos should he eventually miss the tie.

“Injuries are part of the game. I wouldn’t want to say that it’s a blow. We, however, got enough cover given the depth that we have in our squad,” he added.

In the first round of the competition, Herentals beat Ngezi Platinum Stars 4-3 on penalties after the tie had finished 1-1 in regulation time at Baobab Stadium last month.

Majarira took the first penalty in the shoot-out and converted while his brother Brighton netted the decisive kick to give the Students bragging rights.

Ngezi’s Godknows Murwira and Tatenda Mchisa missed from nine yards out as the platinum miners bowed out of the competition in the first round for the second time in two years.